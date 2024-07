Photos & Video: Groovin' in the Grove 2024

WDIY's s Family Fun Day — "Groovin' in the Grove" returned to South Mountain Grove in Allentown on Saturday, May 18th to celebrate WDIY's 29th anniversary on the air. Volunteers, members, and listeners came together for an afternoon of great food, drinks, games, prizes, and live music from the Lehigh Valley's James Supra/Sarah Ayers Band.

Check out some photos above and a video below courtesy of Vision Spirit Filmz, LLC.