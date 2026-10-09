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My 3 Songs: Yusuf Dahl of The Century Promise

WDIY | By Bill Dautremont-Smith
Published October 9, 2026 at 10:21 AM EDT
1 of 1  — Yusuf Dahl.jpeg

Bill Dautremont-Smith welcomes Yusuf Dahl, CEO of The Century Promise and founder of the Real Estate Lab, for another edition of My 3 Songs. Dahl shares three songs that have personal meaning to him and discusses why he selected them.

Originally from Milwaukee, Dahl talks about making the Lehigh Valley his home, his love of salsa dancing, and his admiration for John Coltrane during the musician's centennial year. He also shares the importance of Earth, Wind & Fire's "Keep Your Head to the Sky," which he describes as his family's song.

Dahl will join the celebrity panel at WDIY's Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares fundraiser on Tuesday, October 27, at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton.

Get tickets and event information here:
https://www.wdiy.org/lehigh-valley-hollywood-squares

Playlist:

Marc Anthony - "Vivir Mi Vida" - 3.0 (2013)

Duke Ellington & John Coltrane - "In a Sentimental Mood" - Duke Ellington & John Coltrane (1963)

Earth, Wind & Fire - "Keep Your Head to the Sky" - Head to the Sky (1973)

Listen to full versions of the songs above.

(Original air-date: 9/22/2026)
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Bill Dautremont-Smith
Dr. Bill Dautremont-Smith was Executive Director at WDIY from April 2008 until his retirement in August 2013. His involvement in radio began at WDIY in February 2003, after taking an early retirement from a long career in technology development at Agere/Lucent/AT&T/Bell Labs, where he was CTO responsible for strategy development of one of Agere's fiber optic communications divisions.
See stories by Bill Dautremont-Smith
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