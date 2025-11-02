Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2025
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for October, 2025.
Shows #1470 to #1474; 2-October-2025 to 30-October-2025.
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for October was Manikin Records.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none
Autistici - Familiarity Enfolded - Audiobulb
Brad Rose - A Life We Once Lived - quiet details
Brendan Pollard - Strands - Acousic Wave
Cosmic Hoffmann - Outerspace Gems - Manikin
Deborah Martin Jill Haley - - Spotted Peccary Music
Fanger & Schönwälder - The Pool Concert - Manikin
Filter-Kaffe - 103 - Manikin
Ian Boddy - Modulations IV - DiN
Jack Hertz - Coastlines - Aural Films
Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none
Jon Jenkins - Flow [2025 Remaster] - Spotted Peccary Music
Kagermann, Keller, Schönwälder & Friends - The Liquid Session - Manikin
LuC. - The Path of Uncertainty - none
Marc Neys - Sanctuary - Audiobulb
Nick Storring - Mirante - We Are Busy Bodies
Planet of the ARPS - Planet of the ARPS - Deserted Island Music
Pyramid Peak - Roots - Manikin
Reichenhall - The Hen - Iapetus Music
Synquentium - Immersion in Total Emptiness - Deserted Island Music