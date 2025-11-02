Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2025

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for October, 2025.

Shows #1470 to #1474; 2-October-2025 to 30-October-2025.

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for October was Manikin Records.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none

Autistici - Familiarity Enfolded - Audiobulb

Brad Rose - A Life We Once Lived - quiet details

Brendan Pollard - Strands - Acousic Wave

Cosmic Hoffmann - Outerspace Gems - Manikin

Deborah Martin Jill Haley - - Spotted Peccary Music

Fanger & Schönwälder - The Pool Concert - Manikin

Filter-Kaffe - 103 - Manikin

Ian Boddy - Modulations IV - DiN

Jack Hertz - Coastlines - Aural Films

Jim Ottaway - Cosmic Odyssey - none

Jon Jenkins - Flow [2025 Remaster] - Spotted Peccary Music

Kagermann, Keller, Schönwälder & Friends - The Liquid Session - Manikin

LuC. - The Path of Uncertainty - none

Marc Neys - Sanctuary - Audiobulb

Nick Storring - Mirante - We Are Busy Bodies

Planet of the ARPS - Planet of the ARPS - Deserted Island Music

Pyramid Peak - Roots - Manikin

Reichenhall - The Hen - Iapetus Music

Synquentium - Immersion in Total Emptiness - Deserted Island Music