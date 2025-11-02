On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-11-06

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on German electronic music artist Reichenhall.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Perpetuum Polygon by Reichenhall on Iapetus Music. You will also hear new music by Steve Roach and SoRIAH on Projekt Records and by fields we found on quiet details Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, November 6, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (October 30 - show #1474) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.