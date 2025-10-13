On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-10-16

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on German electronic music record label Manikin Records.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Pool Concert by Fanger and Schönwälder on Manikin Records. You will also hear new music by George Wallace on AirBorn Music and by Reichenhall on Iapetus Music.

Listen to the show on Thursday, October 16, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (October 9 - show #1471) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.