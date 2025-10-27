On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-10-30

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on German electronic music record label Manikin Records.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Liquid Session by Kagermann, Keller, Schönwälder & Friends on Manikin Records. You will also hear new music by Jon Jenkins on Spotted Peccary Music and by Brad Rose on quiet details Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, October 30, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (October 30 - show #1473) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.