On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-10-09

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on German electronic music record label Manikin Records.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be 103 by Filter-Kaffe on Manikin Records. You will also hear new music by Jack Hertz on Aural Films Records and by LuC.

Listen to the show on Thursday, October 9, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (October 2 - show #1470) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.