On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-10-02

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on German electronic music record label Manikin Records.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Roots Dawn by Pryamid Peak on Manikin Records. You will also hear new music by Phragments and New Risen Throne on Winter- Light Records and by Marc Neys on Audiobulb Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, October 2, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (September 25 - show #1469) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.