© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Read a station update from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell.

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-10-02

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published September 30, 2025 at 10:39 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on German electronic music record label Manikin Records.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Roots Dawn by Pryamid Peak on Manikin Records. You will also hear new music by Phragments and New Risen Throne on Winter- Light Records and by Marc Neys on Audiobulb Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, October 2, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (September 25 - show #1469) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Manikin RecordsBerlin, GermanyGalactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content