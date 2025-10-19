On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-10-23

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on German electronic music record label Manikin Records.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Outerspace Gems by Cosmic Hoffmann on Manikin Records. You will also hear new music by Deborah Martin and Jill Haley on Spotted Peccary Music and by Autistici on Audiobulb Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, October 23, 2025 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (October 16 - show #1472) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.