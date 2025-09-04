© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2025

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published September 4, 2025 at 2:29 AM EDT

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for  August, 2025.
Shows #1462 to #1465; 7-August-2025 to 28-August-2025
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for August was Thaneco.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=================================================
Ashtoreth and Punumbral Aethyr - Naiad - Winter-Light
Brotherhood of Sleep - Devotional Hymns to a Brilliant Flaming Sun -
Winter-Light
David Helpling and Eric "The" Taylor - The Precious Dark - Spotted
Peccary Music
Dirk Schlömer - Travels to the Untold IV - Iapetus Music
Erik Wøllo - Gateway [2025 Remaster] - Projekt
Forrest Smithson - Future Temples - none
Fusion of Elements - 3MIT-TIME - SynGate
Ian Boddy - Modulations IV - DiN
Kevin Braheny - Galaxies - Hearts of Space
REMY - Planet of the Arps 2 - Deserted Island Music
REMY and Däcker - Live at Byss - Deserted Island Music
Robert Schroeder - Mosaique edit 2025 - Spheric Music
Steve Roach - Crossing the Bridge - Timeroom Editions
Synquentium - Immersion in Total Emptiness - Deserted Island Music
Thaneco - Cerulean Voyager - Thaneco
Thaneco - Silver Voyager - Thaneco
Thaneco and Hillman - Departed Empyreal - Thaneco
Thaneco and Romerium - Space Rituals - Thaneco
fields we found - resolve - relate 05 - quiet details
m00m - Part 2: Domination - Aural Films
WDIY Headlines
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content