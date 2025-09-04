Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2025

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for August, 2025.

Shows #1462 to #1465; 7-August-2025 to 28-August-2025

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for August was Thaneco.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=================================================

Ashtoreth and Punumbral Aethyr - Naiad - Winter-Light

Brotherhood of Sleep - Devotional Hymns to a Brilliant Flaming Sun -

Winter-Light

David Helpling and Eric "The" Taylor - The Precious Dark - Spotted

Peccary Music

Dirk Schlömer - Travels to the Untold IV - Iapetus Music

Erik Wøllo - Gateway [2025 Remaster] - Projekt

Forrest Smithson - Future Temples - none

Fusion of Elements - 3MIT-TIME - SynGate

Ian Boddy - Modulations IV - DiN

Kevin Braheny - Galaxies - Hearts of Space

REMY - Planet of the Arps 2 - Deserted Island Music

REMY and Däcker - Live at Byss - Deserted Island Music

Robert Schroeder - Mosaique edit 2025 - Spheric Music

Steve Roach - Crossing the Bridge - Timeroom Editions

Synquentium - Immersion in Total Emptiness - Deserted Island Music

Thaneco - Cerulean Voyager - Thaneco

Thaneco - Silver Voyager - Thaneco

Thaneco and Hillman - Departed Empyreal - Thaneco

Thaneco and Romerium - Space Rituals - Thaneco

fields we found - resolve - relate 05 - quiet details

m00m - Part 2: Domination - Aural Films