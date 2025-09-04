Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2025
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for August, 2025.
Shows #1462 to #1465; 7-August-2025 to 28-August-2025
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for August was Thaneco.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=================================================
Ashtoreth and Punumbral Aethyr - Naiad - Winter-Light
Brotherhood of Sleep - Devotional Hymns to a Brilliant Flaming Sun -
Winter-Light
David Helpling and Eric "The" Taylor - The Precious Dark - Spotted
Peccary Music
Dirk Schlömer - Travels to the Untold IV - Iapetus Music
Erik Wøllo - Gateway [2025 Remaster] - Projekt
Forrest Smithson - Future Temples - none
Fusion of Elements - 3MIT-TIME - SynGate
Ian Boddy - Modulations IV - DiN
Kevin Braheny - Galaxies - Hearts of Space
REMY - Planet of the Arps 2 - Deserted Island Music
REMY and Däcker - Live at Byss - Deserted Island Music
Robert Schroeder - Mosaique edit 2025 - Spheric Music
Steve Roach - Crossing the Bridge - Timeroom Editions
Synquentium - Immersion in Total Emptiness - Deserted Island Music
Thaneco - Cerulean Voyager - Thaneco
Thaneco - Silver Voyager - Thaneco
Thaneco and Hillman - Departed Empyreal - Thaneco
Thaneco and Romerium - Space Rituals - Thaneco
fields we found - resolve - relate 05 - quiet details
m00m - Part 2: Domination - Aural Films