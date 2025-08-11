© 2025
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-08-14

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:12 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Greek electronic music artist Thaneco.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Empyreal by Thaneco in collaboration with Steve Hillman. You will also hear new music by REMY on Deserted Island Music, by m00m on Aural Films, and by Dirk Schlömer on Iapetus Music.

Listen to the show on WDIY on Thursday, August 14, 2025 beginning at 11 PM.

The latest show's playlist (August 7 - show #1462) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
