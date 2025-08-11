On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-08-14

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Greek electronic music artist Thaneco.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Empyreal by Thaneco in collaboration with Steve Hillman. You will also hear new music by REMY on Deserted Island Music, by m00m on Aural Films, and by Dirk Schlömer on Iapetus Music.

Listen to the show on WDIY on Thursday, August 14, 2025 beginning at 11 PM.

The latest show's playlist (August 7 - show #1462) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.