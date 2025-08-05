© 2025
Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for August, 2025

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published August 5, 2025 at 9:31 PM EDT
Thaneco
/
Contributed Photo

Thaneco is the August Special Focus on Galactic Travels™.

Thaneco is Thanasis Oikonomopoulos of Patras, Greece, who composes ambient and berlin-school electronic music. He has over fifty albums, some in collaboration with other musicians such as Steve Hillman (UK), DASK (UK), and Romerium (The Netherlands). He studied music composition and piano performance at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA, where he earned a Bachelor of Music degree. He returned to Patras to work in music education. He continues to write more albums in his home studio in Patras where he uses modular synthesizers, vintage analogue synthesizers, and computer applications.
