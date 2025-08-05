On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-08-07

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on Greek electronic music artist Thaneco.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Silver Voyager by Thaneco. You will also hear new music by Synquentium on Deserted Island Music and by Fusion of Elements on SynGate Records.

Listen to the show on WDIY on Thursday, August 7, 2025 beginning at 11 PM.

The latest show's playlist (July 31 - show #1461) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.