On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-09-04

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long Special Focus on Spanish electronic music artist Max Corbacho.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Echo of Longing on Silentsun Records by Max Corbacho. You will also hear new music by Stefan Matthias on Iapetus Music and by Alias Zone.

Listen to the show on WDIY on Thursday, September 4, 2025 beginning at 11 PM.

The latest show's playlist (August 28- show #1465) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.