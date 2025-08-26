© 2025
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-08-28

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published August 26, 2025 at 10:41 PM EDT
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long Special Focus on Greek electronic music artist Thaneco.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Space Rituals on Thaneco Records by Thaneco in collaboration with Romerium. You will also hear new music by Robert Schroeder on Spheric Music and by Ian Boddy on DiN Records.

Listen to the show on WDIY on Thursday, August 28, 2025 beginning at 11 PM.

The latest show's playlist (August 21 - show #1464) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
