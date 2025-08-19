On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2025-08-21

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox continues the month-long Special Focus on Greek electronic music artist Thaneco.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Cerulean Voyager by Thaneco. You will also hear new music by REMY and Däker on Deserted Island Music and by fields we found on quiet details.

Listen to the show on WDIY on Thursday, August 21, 2025 beginning at 11 PM.

The latest show's playlist (August 14 - show #1463) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.