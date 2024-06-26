WDIY Wins Ten 2024 Keystone Media Awards

WDIY 88.1 FM, Lehigh Valley Public Radio, has won 10 awards in the 2024 Keystone Media Awards. The announcement came last week as the award recipients were announced by the Pennsylvania News Media Association (PNMA).

The annual honors recognize excellence in the news media profession among radio stations, television stations, and newspapers in Pennsylvania. WDIY's wins were in the Radio II division, which includes all radio stations throughout the Commonwealth outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

"The judging this year was tighter than ever," the PNMA said in an announcement on Facebook. "Congratulations to all of our distinguished winners!"

A list of WDIY’s awards is below.

Radio II division



A complete list of the 2024 winners in all radio, TV, and newspaper categories is available at the Keystone Media Awards website. The award ceremony will beheld on Thursday, October 17 at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel.

The wins bring the total number of professional broadcasting awards WDIY has received this year to 14, which includes four awards the station received at the 2024 PA Association of Broadcasters’ Excellence in Broadcasting Awards held in April.