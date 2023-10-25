An Inside Perspective on Life in Israel with Sherwin Pomerantz | WDIY Special Report

Karen El-Chaar presents a special report on the Israel/Palestine conflict, welcoming Mr. Sherwin Pomerantz, a 40-year resident of Israel and the CEO of Atid EDI Ltd., a Jerusalem-based international business development consultancy. His firm represents the interest of city, state, and country governments around the world.

Sherwin provides an inside look at life in Israel in the middle of such a historic and violent time, and how the fighting affects both citizens and business.

(Original air-date: 10/24/2023)