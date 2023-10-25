© 2023
An Inside Perspective on Life in Israel with Sherwin Pomerantz | WDIY Special Report

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published October 25, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
Sherwin Pomerantz
Karen El-Chaar presents a special report on the Israel/Palestine conflict, welcoming Mr. Sherwin Pomerantz, a 40-year resident of Israel and the CEO of Atid EDI Ltd., a Jerusalem-based international business development consultancy. His firm represents the interest of city, state, and country governments around the world.

Sherwin provides an inside look at life in Israel in the middle of such a historic and violent time, and how the fighting affects both citizens and business.

(Original air-date: 10/24/2023)

Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday. Karen currently serves as the president of the WDIY board of directors.
