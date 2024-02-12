WDIY Wins Four 2024 PA Association of Broadcasters Awards
The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) announced Friday that WDIY has won four 2024 Excellence in Broadcasting awards.
- Outstanding Radio Use of Digital Media: WDIY App and Digital Strategy | Shamus McGroggan
- Outstanding Radio Feature Story/Report/Series: Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre to Celebrate 89th Birthday, First Under New Owners | Sarit Laschinsky
- Outstanding Radio Feature Story/Report/Series: 'The Fries Rebellion' Docudrama Film Will Bring Lehigh Valley History to Life | Mike Flynn
- Outstanding Radio Public Affairs Program/Program Series: Teen Scientist | Rayna Malhotra
This is Teen Scientist's third win from the PAB. It is also the WDIY app/digital strategy's third win from the organization.
The PAB's award ceremony will be held in Harrisburg at the Harrisburg Hilton on Friday, April 26.
A full list of the 2024 radio and television winners is available at the PAB website.