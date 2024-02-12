WDIY Wins Four 2024 PA Association of Broadcasters Awards

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) announced Friday that WDIY has won four 2024 Excellence in Broadcasting awards.



This is Teen Scientist's third win from the PAB. It is also the WDIY app/digital strategy's third win from the organization.

The PAB's award ceremony will be held in Harrisburg at the Harrisburg Hilton on Friday, April 26.

A full list of the 2024 radio and television winners is available at the PAB website.