© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WDIY Wins Four 2024 PA Association of Broadcasters Awards

WDIY | By Shamus McGroggan
Published February 12, 2024 at 8:47 PM EST
P.A.B. award statues on a table with the P.A.B. logo on a screen behind them.
Shamus McGroggan
/
WDIY
The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters' 2024 Excellence in Broadcasting award ceremony will be held in Harrisburg at the Harrisburg Hilton on Friday, April 26.

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) announced Friday that WDIY has won four 2024 Excellence in Broadcasting awards.

This is Teen Scientist's third win from the PAB. It is also the WDIY app/digital strategy's third win from the organization.
The PAB's award ceremony will be held in Harrisburg at the Harrisburg Hilton on Friday, April 26.

A full list of the 2024 radio and television winners is available at the PAB website.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Pennsylvania Association of BroadcastersWDIY Awards
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, public relations, and online activities. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
See stories by Shamus McGroggan
Related Content