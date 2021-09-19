-
‘It’s a New World Out There’: Electrically-Focused LV Auto Show Returns Amid a Changing Industry | WDIY Local NewsThe 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show is back in-person at Lehigh University, running through this weekend. WDIY’s Greg Capogna catches up with Tom Kwiatek of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association, and producer of the auto show, about the event’s return, the state of the automotive industry, advice for car buyers and more.
After not holding an in-person event for the past two years, the Lehigh Valley Auto Show is returning to Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus starting March 16 at 5 PM. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.
Stabler Arena on the Lehigh University campus will be filled with 145,000 square feet of new Audi, Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, and other vehicles later this…