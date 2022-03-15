Lehigh Valley Auto Show Returns to Lehigh University's Goodman Campus | WDIY Local News

After not being held since 2020, the Lehigh Valley Auto Show is returning to Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus starting March 16 at 5 PM. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The five-day event runs through March 20 from 5-9 PM Wednesday, 9 AM-9 PM Thursday to Saturday and 9 AM-6 PM Sunday.

All sales will be online. Cash will not be accepted, and no physical tickets will be available. More information can be found at glvada.org.

(Original air-date: 3/15/22)