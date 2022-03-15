© 2022
Lehigh Valley Auto Show Returns to Lehigh University's Goodman Campus | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published March 15, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT
55711502_2431170203562059_1724493123838541824_n.jpg
Lehigh Valley Auto Show
/
Facebook
The 2019 Lehigh Valley Auto Show. The five-day event returns to Lehigh University's Goodman Campus March 16-20.

After not being held since 2020, the Lehigh Valley Auto Show is returning to Lehigh University’s Goodman Campus starting March 16 at 5 PM. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The five-day event runs through March 20 from 5-9 PM Wednesday, 9 AM-9 PM Thursday to Saturday and 9 AM-6 PM Sunday.

All sales will be online. Cash will not be accepted, and no physical tickets will be available. More information can be found at glvada.org.

(Original air-date: 3/15/22)

WDIY Headlines Lehigh Valley Auto ShowLehigh UniversityelectrificationElectric VehiclesAmerica On Wheelsclassic carsCarsGreater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers AssociationLehigh ValleyLocal News
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
