© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
OnEveryMainSt.png
On Every Main Street

Pushing Toward a Bright Future with Da Vinci's Lin Erickson and GLVADA's Dan Moyer | On Every Main Street

By Greg Capogna
Published March 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
OEMS3-13-23.jpg

Greg Capogna welcomes Lin Erickson, Executive Director and CEO of the Da Vinci Science Center to talk about the center's new location at the PPL Pavilion in Allentown and its features, including Curiosity Hall, Science In the Making, Lehigh River Watershed, and more. They also discuss integrating arts education with traditional STEM learning, and the ongoing Body Worlds RX exhibit, on display through April 21.

Then, Greg talks with Dan Moyer, Executive Director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association about the upcoming Lehigh Valley Auto Show, running from March 22-26 at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus. They talk about the show's attractions, including the "Custom Tuner Section" and a racing simulator, the rise of hybrid and electric vehicles, and the show's overall theme: "The Future is Right Here, Right Now!"

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/13/23)

Tags
On Every Main Street Lin EricksonDan MoyerDa Vinci Science CenterLehigh Valley Auto ShowSTEAMCuriosity HallBody Worlds RXElectric Vehiclesracing simulatorGreater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers AssociationAuto ShowOn Every Main Street
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content