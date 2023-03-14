racing simulator

-
Pushing Toward a Bright Future with Da Vinci's Lin Erickson and GLVADA's Dan Moyer | On Every Main StreetGreg Capogna welcomes Lin Erickson of the Da Vinci Science Center to talk about the center's new location in Allentown and its numerous exhibits, then speaks with Dan Moyer, from the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association about the upcoming Lehigh Valley Auto Show, running from March 22-26 at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus.
