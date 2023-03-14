Pushing Toward a Bright Future with Da Vinci's Lin Erickson and GLVADA's Dan Moyer | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna welcomes Lin Erickson, Executive Director and CEO of the Da Vinci Science Center to talk about the center's new location at the PPL Pavilion in Allentown and its features, including Curiosity Hall, Science In the Making, Lehigh River Watershed, and more. They also discuss integrating arts education with traditional STEM learning, and the ongoing Body Worlds RX exhibit, on display through April 21.

Then, Greg talks with Dan Moyer, Executive Director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association about the upcoming Lehigh Valley Auto Show, running from March 22-26 at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus. They talk about the show's attractions, including the "Custom Tuner Section" and a racing simulator, the rise of hybrid and electric vehicles, and the show's overall theme: "The Future is Right Here, Right Now!"

(Original air-date: 3/13/23)