Miers Insurance and Cupid's Chase: Rocky Gencarelli and Allyson Pors-Boitz | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna speaks with Rocky Gencarelli, President and CEO of Miers Insurance about the advantages of an independent insurance company, the company's legacy of serving the area, and more.

Then, Greg welcomes Allyson Pors-Boitz, Executive Director of Community Options in the Lehigh Valley to talk about the annual Cupid's Chase 5K, taking place on Feb. 11 at SteelStacks, as well about how Community Options provides residential and employment support services for individuals with disabilities living in the region.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/23/23)