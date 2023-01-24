© 2023
On Every Main Street

Miers Insurance and Cupid's Chase: Rocky Gencarelli and Allyson Pors-Boitz | On Every Main Street

By Greg Capogna
Published January 24, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST
OEMS1-23-23.png

Greg Capogna speaks with Rocky Gencarelli, President and CEO of Miers Insurance about the advantages of an independent insurance company, the company's legacy of serving the area, and more.

Then, Greg welcomes Allyson Pors-Boitz, Executive Director of Community Options in the Lehigh Valley to talk about the annual Cupid's Chase 5K, taking place on Feb. 11 at SteelStacks, as well about how Community Options provides residential and employment support services for individuals with disabilities living in the region.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/23/23)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
