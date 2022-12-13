© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
OnEveryMainSt.png
On Every Main Street

Celebrating Christmas from Ireland to the 'Ho Ho Holy Land' | On Every Main Street

By Greg Capogna
Published December 13, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST
OEMS Christmas.jpg
Issa Kassissieh (left) and Neville Gardner (right)

On this special holiday edition of On Every Main Street, Greg Capogna brings stories of Christmas from around the world. To begin, he speaks with Issa Kassissieh, the "Jerusalem Santa," to learn more about why - and how - he decided to start bringing holiday cheer to the "Ho Ho Holy Land."

SantasWorkshop.png
Greg Capogna
/
WDIY

Then, Greg explores the many facets of Irish Christmas, from the Wren Boys to the Christmas Day swim, to traditional holiday foods and more with Neville Gardner, owner and founder of McCarthy's Red Stag Pub and Donegal Square in Bethlehem.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/12/22)

Tags
On Every Main Street Issa KassissiehNeville GardnerChristmasJerusalem SantaJerusalemMcCarthy's Red Stag PubDonegal SquareIrelandHolidaysThe Wren BoysBethlehemOn Every Main Street
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content