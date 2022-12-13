Celebrating Christmas from Ireland to the 'Ho Ho Holy Land' | On Every Main Street

On this special holiday edition of On Every Main Street, Greg Capogna brings stories of Christmas from around the world. To begin, he speaks with Issa Kassissieh, the "Jerusalem Santa," to learn more about why - and how - he decided to start bringing holiday cheer to the "Ho Ho Holy Land."

Greg Capogna / WDIY

Then, Greg explores the many facets of Irish Christmas, from the Wren Boys to the Christmas Day swim, to traditional holiday foods and more with Neville Gardner, owner and founder of McCarthy's Red Stag Pub and Donegal Square in Bethlehem.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/12/22)