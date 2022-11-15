Empowering Women Through the Perfect Fit with Heidi Lennick | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna welcomes Heidi Lennick, Program Manager of the Perfect Fit Resale Boutique, part of the YWCA Allentown, who talks about "The Perfect Fit for Working Women" program, providing women with the right clothing for a job interview and working week. They also talk about how these services empower women, how people can be referred or donate clothes, and more.

(Original air-date: 11/14/22)