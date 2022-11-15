© 2022

On Every Main Street

Empowering Women Through the Perfect Fit with Heidi Lennick | On Every Main Street

Published November 15, 2022 at 10:09 AM EST
YWCA Allentown

Greg Capogna welcomes Heidi Lennick, Program Manager of the Perfect Fit Resale Boutique, part of the YWCA Allentown, who talks about "The Perfect Fit for Working Women" program, providing women with the right clothing for a job interview and working week. They also talk about how these services empower women, how people can be referred or donate clothes, and more.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/14/22)

