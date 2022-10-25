© 2022
Compassion and Care - For Families and Pets - With Rhonda Miller and Kelly Bauer | On Every Main Street

Published October 25, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT
OEMS 10-24-22 .png
Rhonda Miller (left) and Kelly Bauer (right).

To begin, Greg Capogna welcomes Rhonda Miller, founder of the Oasis Community Center and Speak Up for Ben, Inc. to talk about the center's programs and resources for families impacted by a loved one's substance use, combatting stigmatization, as well as Rhonda's personal story behind founding both organizations - the loss of her son Ben to a fentanyl overdose.

Then, Greg speaks with Kelly Bauer, Executive Director of The Center for Animal Health & Welfare about their "Project Paw" cat cafes, the center's adoption efforts, opportunities for the community to get involved, and the process of finding our four-legged friends the perfect new home.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/24/22)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
