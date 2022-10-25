Compassion and Care - For Families and Pets - With Rhonda Miller and Kelly Bauer | On Every Main Street

To begin, Greg Capogna welcomes Rhonda Miller, founder of the Oasis Community Center and Speak Up for Ben, Inc. to talk about the center's programs and resources for families impacted by a loved one's substance use, combatting stigmatization, as well as Rhonda's personal story behind founding both organizations - the loss of her son Ben to a fentanyl overdose.

Then, Greg speaks with Kelly Bauer, Executive Director of The Center for Animal Health & Welfare about their "Project Paw" cat cafes, the center's adoption efforts, opportunities for the community to get involved, and the process of finding our four-legged friends the perfect new home.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/24/22)