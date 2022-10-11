© 2022
On Every Main Street

'Steel Weekend' and Authentic Adjustment with Andria Zaia, John Mikovits, and Wade George | On Every Main Street

Published October 11, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
Contributed photos
Authentic Adjustment

Greg Capogna welcomes Curator of Collections Andria Zaia and volunteer John Mikovits from the National Museum of Industrial History to talk about the 2022 Steel Weekend & Steelworkers Reunion, which will take place Oct. 15-16 and feature a variety of events including Steel Stories, an iron pour, documentary screenings, a Steelworkers Reunion party, and more.

Contributed photo
National Museum of Industrial History

Then, Greg chats with Wade George, a licensed public adjuster and founder of Authentic Adjustment in Emmaus about the role of a public adjuster, advising on insurance claims, and how to choose the right insurance plan.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/10/22)

On Every Main Street Andria ZaiaJohn MikovitsWade GeorgeSteel Weekend & Steelworkers ReunionAuthentic AdjustmentNational Museum of Industrial HistoryBethlehem Steelsteelmakingiron pourlicensed public adjusterinsurance claimsInsuranceEmmausOn Every Main Street
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
