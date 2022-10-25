-
Compassion and Care - For Families and Pets - With Rhonda Miller and Kelly Bauer | On Every Main StreetGreg Capogna talks about family recovery services with Rhonda Miller from Oasis Community Center and Stand Up for Ben, Inc., then talks about cat cafes and pet adoptions with Kelly Bauer of The Center for Animal Health & Welfare.
