Greg Capogna welcomes Heidi Lennick, Program Manager of the Perfect Fit Resale Boutique at the YWCA Allentown to talk about its mission of providing women with the right clothes for interviews and a working week.
Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, YWCA of Allentown Partnering to Ensure Help for Abuse Survivors | WDIY Local NewsA new partnership between Turning Point of Lehigh Valley and the YWCA of Allentown is helping to maintain accessibility of domestic and intimate partner abuse services in the downtown Allentown Area. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.