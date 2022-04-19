Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, YWCA of Allentown Partnering to Ensure Help for Abuse Survivors | WDIY Local News

A new partnership between Turning Point of Lehigh Valley and the YWCA of Allentown is helping to maintain accessibility of domestic and intimate partner abuse services in the downtown Allentown Area. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

For more information about Turning Point's services visit http://www.turningpointlv.org or call their 24/7 helpline at (610) 437-3369.

More information about the YWCA of Allentown can be found at www.ywcaallentown.org.

(Original air-date: 4/18/22)