Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, YWCA of Allentown Partnering to Ensure Help for Abuse Survivors | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published April 19, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT
Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, YWCA Allentown
Facebook

A new partnership between Turning Point of Lehigh Valley and the YWCA of Allentown is helping to maintain accessibility of domestic and intimate partner abuse services in the downtown Allentown Area. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

For more information about Turning Point's services visit http://www.turningpointlv.org or call their 24/7 helpline at (610) 437-3369.

More information about the YWCA of Allentown can be found at www.ywcaallentown.org.

(Original air-date: 4/18/22)

Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
