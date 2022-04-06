© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Support WDIY's Spring Membership Drive! Tap here to donate or call 610-758-8810. 🎧
WDIY Headlines

State Officials, Doctors Highlight Expansion of Project RAMP Substance Abuse Treatment During LV Visit | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published April 6, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT
1 of 2  — 20635_ddap_lehighValley_cz_09.jpg
Dr. Joseph Yozviak, Chief Medical Officer for Valley Health Partners, talked about the need to make effective, safe and inexpensive medications substance and opioid use disorders more readily available and accessible.
Commonwealth Media Services
2 of 2  — 20635_ddap_lehighValley_cz_10.jpg
Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith said the Rural Access to Medication-Assisted Treatment in Pennsylvania project (Project RAMP) could serve as a model to increase treatment access across the state.
Commonwealth Media Services

Officials from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration recently visited the Lehigh Valley to highlight the expansion of a program improving access to opioid treatments for rural Pennsylvanians. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Individuals seeking substance use disorder treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

The helpline is confidential, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and staffed by trained professionals with interpretation services available in more than 200 languages. Callers can also be connected with funding if they need help paying for treatment.

A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 717-216-0905 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator.

(Original air-date: 4/6/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Project RAMPJen SmithDr. Joseph YozviakDepartment of Drug and Alcohol ProgramsValley Health Partnersmedication-assisted treatmentSubstance Abuseopioid use disorderAddiction TreatmentLehigh Valley Health NetworkUniversity of PittsburghLocal News
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
See stories by Sarit Laschinsky
Related Content