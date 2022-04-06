State Officials, Doctors Highlight Expansion of Project RAMP Substance Abuse Treatment During LV Visit | WDIY Local News

Officials from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration recently visited the Lehigh Valley to highlight the expansion of a program improving access to opioid treatments for rural Pennsylvanians. WDIY's Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Individuals seeking substance use disorder treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

The helpline is confidential, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and staffed by trained professionals with interpretation services available in more than 200 languages. Callers can also be connected with funding if they need help paying for treatment.

A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 717-216-0905 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator.

(Original air-date: 4/6/22)

