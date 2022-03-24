© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Lehigh Valley Municipalities, Officials Form Regional Task Force to Address Illegal Dirt Bikes, ATV Riding | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Mike Flynn,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published March 24, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT
1 of 2  — TuerkDirtBikes.png
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk announced the formation of the regional dirt bike task force March 23, and said the illegal riding of dirt bikes and ATVs is a problem across the Lehigh Valley.
City of Allentown
2 of 2  — RocaDirtBikes-1.png
Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said the community plays an important role in solving the dirt bike and ATV problem, and asked the public to continue submitting tips and information about illegal riding.
City of Allentown

Allentown, Bethlehem and other local municipalities are joining together to address the illegal use of dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and illegal motorcycles in the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Mike Flynn has more.

Anyone with information concerning illegal dirt bike or ATV operations is encouraged to contact the Allentown Police Department by calling 610-437-7753 or by submitting a tip via the TIP411 mobile app, which can be done anonymously.

(Original air-date: 3/24/22)

WDIY Headlines Matt TuerkCharles Rocatask forcedirt bikesATVsAllentownAllentown Police DepartmentBethlehemBethlehem Police DepartmentMichael SchlossbergPeter SchweyerLehigh ValleyLocal News
Mike Flynn
Mike Flynn is a local host for WDIY's Thursday broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered. He has been listening to public radio since he was student teaching in the early 1980s. Public radio and, in particular, NPR news helped him tremendously as a history teacher at Emmaus High School. Now retired, he wants to help the station that helped him. He feels honored to be able to share what he calls a treasure with his community.
Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
