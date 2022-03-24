Lehigh Valley Municipalities, Officials Form Regional Task Force to Address Illegal Dirt Bikes, ATV Riding | WDIY Local News
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk announced the formation of the regional dirt bike task force March 23, and said the illegal riding of dirt bikes and ATVs is a problem across the Lehigh Valley.
Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said the community plays an important role in solving the dirt bike and ATV problem, and asked the public to continue submitting tips and information about illegal riding.
Allentown, Bethlehem and other local municipalities are joining together to address the illegal use of dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles and illegal motorcycles in the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Mike Flynn has more.
Anyone with information concerning illegal dirt bike or ATV operations is encouraged to contact the Allentown Police Department by calling 610-437-7753 or by submitting a tip via the TIP411 mobile app, which can be done anonymously.
