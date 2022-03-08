During Allentown Visit, Gov. Wolf Emphasizes Proposals for Increased Education Funding | WDIY Local News
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf visited William Allen High School in Allentown Mar. 7, and talked about his ongoing commitment to public education and equitable funding for schools.
Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-132nd spoke about the disparity in school funding across Pennsylvania and the impact of the Level Up initiative during a Mar. 7 visit to William Allen High School in Allentown.
Allentown School District Superintendent Dr. John Stanford described how Level Up funding provided a "flexible tool" for school districts like Allentown to overcome challenges caused by inequitable funding, and he backed Gov. Tom Wolf's proposal to increase education funding in his 2022-2023 budget.
During a visit to William Allen High School in Allentown on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf highlighted his commitment to funding public education and expanded on his proposals to invest more in districts across Pennsylvania. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.
