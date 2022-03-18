‘It’s a New World Out There’: Electrically-Focused LV Auto Show Returns Amid a Changing Industry | WDIY Local News

The 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show is back in-person at Lehigh University, running through this weekend. WDIY’s Greg Capogna catches up with Tom Kwiatek of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association, and producer of the auto show, about the event’s return, the state of the automotive industry, advice for car buyers and more.

The Lehigh Valley Auto Show will continue on March 19 between 9 AM-9 PM and March 20 from 9 AM-6 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/18/22)