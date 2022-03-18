© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines

‘It’s a New World Out There’: Electrically-Focused LV Auto Show Returns Amid a Changing Industry | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Greg Capogna
Published March 18, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT
LVAutoShowKwiatek.png
Lehigh Valley Auto Show
/
Facebook

The 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show is back in-person at Lehigh University, running through this weekend. WDIY’s Greg Capogna catches up with Tom Kwiatek of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association, and producer of the auto show, about the event’s return, the state of the automotive industry, advice for car buyers and more.

The Lehigh Valley Auto Show will continue on March 19 between 9 AM-9 PM and March 20 from 9 AM-6 PM.

(Original air-date: 3/18/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Lehigh Valley Auto ShowTom KwiatekGreater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers AssociationelectrificationCar salesAlternative FuelsautomobilesTransportationLehigh UniversityLocal News
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content