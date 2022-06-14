© 2022
GLVADA's Dan Moyer and the Future of the Automotive Industry | On Every Main Street

Published June 14, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT
Greg Capogna talks with recently-appointed Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association Executive Director Dan Moyer about the future of the automobile industry for consumers, with impending vehicle electrification, worries about range anxiety and costs of home charging, as well as how this will all take center stage at next year's 2023 Lehigh Valley Auto Show.

Tune in to On Every Main Street Mondays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/13/22)

On Every Main Street Dan MoyerGreater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers AssociationLehigh Valley Auto ShowElectric VehicleselectrificationRange Anxietycharging stationshome chargingautomobile industryautomobiles
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
