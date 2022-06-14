GLVADA's Dan Moyer and the Future of the Automotive Industry | On Every Main Street

Greg Capogna talks with recently-appointed Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association Executive Director Dan Moyer about the future of the automobile industry for consumers, with impending vehicle electrification, worries about range anxiety and costs of home charging, as well as how this will all take center stage at next year's 2023 Lehigh Valley Auto Show.

(Original air-date: 6/13/22)