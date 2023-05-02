© 2023
The Inside Dish

Unpacking the Science of Hydroponics with Aero-Gro's Andrew Woodward | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
IMG_0995.JPG

On this month's edition of The Inside Dish, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Andrew Woodward, founder of Aero-Gro - a manufacturer of indoor hydroponic systems.

They discuss how hydroponic growing works, how it differs from soil-based growing, nutrient solutions, different varietals that grow well in a hydroponic setting, and more.

More information and videos about Aero-Gro's hydroponics can be found here.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/1/23)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
