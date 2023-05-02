Unpacking the Science of Hydroponics with Aero-Gro's Andrew Woodward | The Inside Dish

On this month's edition of The Inside Dish, Mike Drabenstott welcomes Andrew Woodward, founder of Aero-Gro - a manufacturer of indoor hydroponic systems.

They discuss how hydroponic growing works, how it differs from soil-based growing, nutrient solutions, different varietals that grow well in a hydroponic setting, and more.

More information and videos about Aero-Gro's hydroponics can be found here.

(Original air-date: 5/1/23)