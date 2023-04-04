© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Help Keep the Spring Membership Drive short! Support the Buy-Back Campaign today! 💗
TheInsideDish.png
The Inside Dish

Liz Ortiz and a Fresh, Flavorful Change for Cactus Blue | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published April 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT
IMG_0936.JPG

On this month's episode of The Inside Dish, Heidi Stahl welcomes Liz Ortiz from Cactus Blue, now located along Chestnut Street in Emmaus.

Liz and Heidi talk about the restaurant's move from its longtime location along Schoenersville Road, its menu offerings including family meals and walking tacos, their BYOB policy and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/3/23)

Tags
The Inside Dish Elizabeth OrtizThe Inside Dish
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
Related Content