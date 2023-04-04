Liz Ortiz and a Fresh, Flavorful Change for Cactus Blue | The Inside Dish

On this month's episode of The Inside Dish, Heidi Stahl welcomes Liz Ortiz from Cactus Blue, now located along Chestnut Street in Emmaus.

Liz and Heidi talk about the restaurant's move from its longtime location along Schoenersville Road, its menu offerings including family meals and walking tacos, their BYOB policy and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/3/23)