The Inside Dish

Transitioning to a Plant-Based Diet with Living Electric's Jess Cruz | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published March 7, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST
Mike speaks with Jess Cruz, owner of Living Electric, a plant-based café and juice bar in Allentown.

They talk about Jess' decision to move to a plant-based diet, some of Living Electric's offerings, such as coconut wraps, fresh juices and walnut meat-based street tacos, and the importance of paying attention to the fruits and vegetables you consume.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/6/23)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
