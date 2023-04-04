© 2023
Aparna Bharath, Bharath Sundararaman, and the Multiregional Cuisine of Cumin N Eat | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published April 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT
Heidi Stahl is joined by Aparna Bharath and Bharath Sundararaman from Cumin N Eat, an Indian restaurant in South Whitehall Township.

They talk about their multiregional menu, with dishes ranging from tikka masala and garlic naan to Chettinad and dosas, the different spice levels, and how they like to create a personal relationship with all customers - both dine-in and takeout.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/3/23)

Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
