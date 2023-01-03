© 2023
The Inside Dish

The Many Flavors of Strudel with Mattie Strudel Haus's Bonnie and Kelly Vlasics | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published January 3, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST
Mike Drabenstott talks all things strudel with Bonnie and Kelly Vlasics from MattMattie's Strudel Hausie's Strudel Haus in Bath, from the business's family roots to the wide variety of fillings — savory and sweet — wrapped up in this Hungarian stretched pastry.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/2/23)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
