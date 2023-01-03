The Many Flavors of Strudel with Mattie Strudel Haus's Bonnie and Kelly Vlasics | The Inside Dish
Mike Drabenstott talks all things strudel with Bonnie and Kelly Vlasics from MattMattie's Strudel Hausie's Strudel Haus in Bath, from the business's family roots to the wide variety of fillings — savory and sweet — wrapped up in this Hungarian stretched pastry.
Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.
(Original air-date: 1/2/23)