Heidi Stahl welcomes Chip Solt from Joey B's Bar & Restaurant in Palmerton to talk the restaurant - named in honor of his friend Joey Barbosa - its beer club and some of their signature offerings, including "Crabby Fries," "the Woody," lobster bisque and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/5/22)