WDIY has resumed broadcasting on 93.9 FM in the Easton/Phillipsburg area at reduced power. We are continuing to make equipment repairs to restore full power.
The Inside Dish

Pickle Pizzas and Prizes at The Catty Corner with Jay Cimerol | The Inside Dish

Published December 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST
Heidi Stahl chats with Jay Cimerol from The Catty Corner Neighborhood Pub & Pie about how he and his son Tyler put their own unique twist on the well-known Catasauqua eatery, serving up everything from "Tuna Bites" and stromboli to pickle pizza, as well as the restaurant's gameday offerings and prize giveaways.

*This show was recorded prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/5/22)

Tags
The Inside Dish Jay CimerolThe Catty Corner Neighborhood Pub & Pieprize giveawaystuna bitespickle pizzaCatasauquaThe Inside Dish
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
