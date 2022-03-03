Sanika Kothari

Sanika KothariProgram Host
Sanika is a sophomore at Parkland High School, with a passion to give all people the necessary financial education they need to be on the right path for financial stability in the future. She founded Money Matters to provide students with this education of financial literacy. Sanika is a Science Olympiad National Gold Medalist, co-founder of non-profit organization called Big Brainers that provides lessons for students, as well as a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Science Fair, and the Parkland Math League. Additionally, Sanika is an Indian classical dancer and pianist.
Sanika has also learned the concepts of finance and its applications through many opportunities, such as an online course to learn real-life applications from people in the field of finance and simulating and predicting behaviors in the stock market.
Saving, Budgeting and Financial Responsibility with a Fellow Teen and QNB Bank's Alex Lipyanik | Teen Money MattersOn the first episode of Teen Money Matters, Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari welcome fellow teen William and QNB Bank's Alex Lipyanik to talk about saving, budgeting, financial responsibility and more.
For this week's episode of Your Financial Choices, Laurie Siebert looks at how to talk about finances with children of any age. She also speaks with the new hosts of WDIY's Teen Money Matters, Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari.