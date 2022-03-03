Sanika Kothari

Sanika is a sophomore at Parkland High School, with a passion to give all people the necessary financial education they need to be on the right path for financial stability in the future. She founded Money Matters to provide students with this education of financial literacy. Sanika is a Science Olympiad National Gold Medalist, co-founder of non-profit organization called Big Brainers that provides lessons for students, as well as a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Science Fair, and the Parkland Math League. Additionally, Sanika is an Indian classical dancer and pianist.

Sanika has also learned the concepts of finance and its applications through many opportunities, such as an online course to learn real-life applications from people in the field of finance and simulating and predicting behaviors in the stock market.

