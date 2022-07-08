© 2022
Teen Money Matters

Investments and Retirement with Demi Olatilo and Lehigh's Dr. Richard Kish | Teen Money Matters

Published July 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
Teen Money Matters returns with an episode on investments and retirement with hosts Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari discussing the importance of keeping a sound financial future in mind with guest Demi Olatilo, a Parkland High School graduate going to UPenn in the fall.

Then, they chat with Dr. Richard Kish, Professor of Finance with the Lehigh University College of Business to discuss the trends and dangers of investing including cryptocurrency, Ponzi schemes, and more.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/7/22)

Sanika Kothari
Sanika is a Junior at Parkland High School, with a passion to give all people the necessary financial education they need to be on the right path for financial stability in the future. She co-founded Money Matters to provide students with this education of financial literacy.
Jayaditya Kothari
Jayaditya is an ninth grader at Parkland High School who wants to give the knowledge of financial literacy to all. His aim when co-founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future.
