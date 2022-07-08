Investments and Retirement with Demi Olatilo and Lehigh's Dr. Richard Kish | Teen Money Matters

Teen Money Matters returns with an episode on investments and retirement with hosts Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari discussing the importance of keeping a sound financial future in mind with guest Demi Olatilo, a Parkland High School graduate going to UPenn in the fall.

Then, they chat with Dr. Richard Kish, Professor of Finance with the Lehigh University College of Business to discuss the trends and dangers of investing including cryptocurrency, Ponzi schemes, and more.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/7/22)