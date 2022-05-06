© 2022
Teen Money Matters

Managing Interest and Debt with Eshaan Patel and QNB Bank's Alex Lipyanik | Teen Money Matters

Published May 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT
Teen Money Matters explores the pros and cons of interest and debt, as well as their effect on your future success. First, Jayaditya and Sanika welcome fellow teen Eshaan Patel to talk about the concepts and limited applications in their lives now, but also the future with college loans and a home mortgage.

Then, Jay and Sanika welcome back to WDIY Alex Lipyanik from QNB Bank to get a financial expert's perspective on the importance of managing interest and debt as you get older, including the pitfalls of credit cards and the benefits of credit scores.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/5/22)

Sanika Kothari
Sanika is a Junior at Parkland High School, with a passion to give all people the necessary financial education they need to be on the right path for financial stability in the future. She co-founded Money Matters to provide students with this education of financial literacy.
See stories by Sanika Kothari
Jayaditya Kothari
Jayaditya is an ninth grader at Parkland High School who wants to give the knowledge of financial literacy to all. His aim when co-founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future.
See stories by Jayaditya Kothari
