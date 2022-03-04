© 2022
teen money to downscale 3k.png
Teen Money Matters

Saving, Budgeting and Financial Responsibility with a Fellow Teen and QNB Bank's Alex Lipyanik | Teen Money Matters

Published March 4, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST
TMM.jpg

On the first episode of Teen Money Matters, Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari welcome fellow teen William for a conversation on the importance of saving and budgeting, and how young people can begin a path to financial responsibility.

Then, they welcome QNB Bank Vice President of Commercial Lending Alex Lipyanik to talk about how saving and budgeting can benefit young people as they get a little older.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/3/22)

Teen Money Matters Alex LipyanikQNB BankteensSavingspersonal financesBudgetingfinancial responsibilityMoneyTeen Money Matters
Sanika Kothari
Sanika is a sophomore at Parkland High School, with a passion to give all people the necessary financial education they need to be on the right path for financial stability in the future. She co-founded Money Matters to provide students with this education of financial literacy.
See stories by Sanika Kothari
Jayaditya Kothari
Jayaditya is an eighth grader at Springhouse Middle School who wants to give the knowledge of financial literacy to all. His aim when co-founding Money Matters was to educate others to give them a more stable future.
See stories by Jayaditya Kothari
