Saving, Budgeting and Financial Responsibility with a Fellow Teen and QNB Bank's Alex Lipyanik | Teen Money Matters

On the first episode of Teen Money Matters, Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari welcome fellow teen William for a conversation on the importance of saving and budgeting, and how young people can begin a path to financial responsibility.

Then, they welcome QNB Bank Vice President of Commercial Lending Alex Lipyanik to talk about how saving and budgeting can benefit young people as they get a little older.

Teen Money Matters welcomes local teens and financial experts to talk about and explore ways to save, budget and understand the importance of managing money for the future. New episodes air on alternating first Thursdays of the month between 6:00 between 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/3/22)