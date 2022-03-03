-
Saving, Budgeting and Financial Responsibility with a Fellow Teen and QNB Bank's Alex Lipyanik | Teen Money MattersOn the first episode of Teen Money Matters, Sanika and Jayaditya Kothari welcome fellow teen William and QNB Bank's Alex Lipyanik to talk about saving, budgeting, financial responsibility and more.
